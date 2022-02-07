Nature’s Nursery caring for an unusually high number of animals

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Nature’s Nursery is a wildlife rehabilitation center in Whitehouse. It’s been a part of our community for decades. Staff and volunteers often have a little downtime in the winter months to plan ahead for the busy season, but that’s not happening this year.

Thousands of injured and orphaned animals are brought to the center every year. Brittany Grine is the Operations Coordinator. “There’s no such thing as a slow season for us anymore.”

And one of the biggest reasons for that right now is the number of bats coming in. Laura Zitzelberger is one of the founders of the rescue and rehabilitation center. “We always get bats in the winter months as people get into their attics or garages and the bats are disturbed from hibernation. The bats can’t go back to their hibernation state because they’ve lost some of their fat stores. We continue to have more and more bats brought in.”

Grine says last year’s record number of bats has already been broken with more than a month of winter to go. “We’re already up to 29. The record in 2021 was 28.”

Taking care of all of them is time-consuming. Grine says many of the bats have to be fed by hand. “It takes staff members and volunteers about 6-7 hours to feed the bats every day. You have to have gloves on and cover the bats with a drape. You then use tongs to get mealworms near their face so the bats can easily grab the worms themselves.”

But Zitzelberger says it’s critical work on several levels. A single bat can eat thousands of insects in one night helping farmers and the rest of us. However, most species of bats are threatened or endangered because of disease and habitat loss. “We’ve lost millions of bats, so everyone we can save and get back to the wild is a huge help to the environment. You don’t have to love everything an animal does in order to see its value. And its value doesn’t always have to be to people, it can be to the environment as a whole.”

And it’s not just bats. Zitzelberger says there’s also an unusually high number of reptiles at the center-right now like frogs, snakes, and turtles because of the cold. “A lot of reptiles came in late in the season. Their wounds were not healed enough, so they have to spend the whole winter here with us because of that.”

Zitzelberger says last week’s big snowfall also means more animals need help. “When we get large amounts of snow it can make it tough for smaller birds of prey to hunt properly, so they become weak. We also see animals like opossums come in with frostbite and those types of things.” But thanks to an army of volunteers and staff members here, there’s a safe haven for thousands of animals in need every year.

The experts at Nature’s Nursery say if you find a bat, avoid direct contact. If you can get something over the top of it, you can bring it to the wildlife center in Whitehouse, or they can try to send someone to help you. Also, there are bat houses you can install on your property to help protect bats, and keep them out of your house.

