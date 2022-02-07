Traffic
Ohio Supreme Court rejects GOP drawn maps a second time

(WTVG / Dave's Redistricting)
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - For the second time, the Ohio Supreme Court has rejected the proposed district maps for the Ohio General Assembly for violating the state constitution.

According to the ruling by the state’s highest court, those proposed maps were drawn favoring the Republicans over the Democrats. Under the state’s constitution, district maps must be drawn in a way that is proportional to the makeup of the state’s voters. The maps were passed last month by Republican members of the General Assembly without support from the Democrats.

The Ohio Redistricting Commission will now have to draw those maps for the third time. They will need to be approved by February 17th.

