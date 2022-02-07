Toledo Library giving away hats and gloves to kids

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Lucas County Public Library will give away 1300 hat and glove sets for free at its eight library locations.

The giveaway is possible due to a generous donation from the Library Legacy Foundation and Susan Conda.

“We know there is a great need this time of year and we’re glad to be a conduit for this kind of generosity,” Toledo Library Executive Director Jason Kucsma said.

Library locations:

Birmingham

Lagrange

Locke

Kent

Main Library

Mott

South

Mobile Services

The sets are limited to one person each, while supplies last. They will be packaged in plastic bags and are one size fits most adults, but children are welcome as well.

