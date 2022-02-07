Value City Furniture opens new store in former Art Van location

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Furniture retailer Value City Furniture announced Monday it is opening a second location in Toledo.

The new store will open Thursday, February 10, at the location of the old Art Van furniture store located at 1301 E. Mall Drive, near the Spring Meadows Place shopping mall.

After Art Van was sold in 2017, the store would eventually re-brand as Love’s Furniture in 2020, right at the beginning of the the COVID-19 pandemic, with the new entity going bankrupt in the first week of 2021.

At 91,336 square feet, the new store will be one of Value City Furniture’s largest. It is parent company American Signature Inc.’s second store in Toledo, 20th in Ohio and 125th store across 17 states in the U.S.

“We are excited to open our second store in Toledo and continue providing northwestern Ohio customers with an affordable and inspiring shopping experience when furnishing their home,” said Jonathan Schottenstein, President of American Signature, Inc. “The new Toledo space will allow shoppers to see our Designer Looks furniture on display, which combines affordable prices with quality craftsmanship and on-trend styles – aligning with our vision that everyone has the right to a well-furnished life.”

The new store will be open on weekdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. For furniture pick-up hours, customers will be able to pick-up at the Toledo North store from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., located at 4475 Monroe Street, until further notice.

