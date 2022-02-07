Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Who pays for ice rescue missions?

Many say that those who were rescued should pay for the resources used to help them.
Dozens of people had to be rescued from Lake Erie Sunday. Now, many are saying now that those...
Dozens of people had to be rescued from Lake Erie Sunday. Now, many are saying now that those who were rescued should pay for the resources used to help them.(wtvg)
By Heather Pollauf
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARBLEHEAD, Ohio (WTVG) - For meteorologists, as well as the Coast Guard, it was obvious Saturday that a dangerous ice drift was possible Sunday. These warnings were posted to social media and broadcast on 13abc Action News all weekend. Still, dozens of fishermen were caught up on an ice floe.

Now, some people think that because these fishermen had ample warning, they should be financially responsible for their rescue. But the Coast Guard says no.

Members of the coast guard have been saying “no ice is safe ice” for years. And Sunday was a reminder. Cory Nussbaum BM1 with Coast Guard Station Marblehead explains, “Even if it’s really thick, it just takes a little bit of erosion and the winds going to blow it out there.”

And that’s exactly what happened. Robert Morse PO2 with Coast Guard Station Marblehead recounts, “We launched our airboat with our ice rescue truck, and then the Coast Guard Station Detroit launched a helicopter, and my crew consisted of four different people.”

Numerous people were pulled off the ice. “Coast Guard assisted 20 people, my airboat crew assisted with two lives, and the helo ended up doing 11,” says Officer Morse.

Because the warning was put out ahead of time, many on social media asked if those people should pay for their rescue. The Coast Guard says they don’t.

“We’re funded off of tax dollars,” says Nussbaum, “so our job is to go out there and help them out. And there are no fines that go along with that.”

While people were warned to stay off the ice, there was no law that prohibited access to the lake.

“There’s actually nothing we can fine them on. It’s not federally binding for them to not go out, it’s at their own risk. The only thing they’re risking is themselves or their property they take out there with them,” explains Nussbaum.

Officers just ask that fishermen heed the warnings in the future.

“Weather’s a big factor in ice recreational activities. The wind is a big factor,” Officer Morse says, “because that can affect the strength of the ice, as well as moving the water, which erodes the ice.”

The National Weather Service expects the threat for drifting ice to subside Tuesday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Coast Guard rescued 11 of the people trapped on a piece of ice on Lake Erie Sunday, while a...
18 people rescued from piece of floating ice on Lake Erie
A man was found shot and killed inside a car Saturday night at the intersection of North...
Man shot, killed inside car in Toledo’s first murder of 2022
17-year-old did not survive after a crash in Ottawa County.
Two teens die in crash in Ottawa County
A 30-year-old man is dead after a crash involving a snow mobile Friday night in Defiance County.
30-year-old dies in snowmobile crash in Defiance County
18 people rescued from ice floe
PHOTOS: Nearly 20 people rescued from ice floe on Lake Erie

Latest News

The center is caring for an unusually high number of animals for this time of year
Busy winter at Nature's Nursery
scott hopings
Case Files: The Murder Of Scott Hopings - clipped version
Billions of people are interconnected on social media
Locked Out: Losing access to social media accounts can mean big headaches for users
Billions of people are interconnected on social media
Locked Out: Losing access to social media accounts can mean big headaches for users