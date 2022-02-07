Who pays for ice rescue missions?

MARBLEHEAD, Ohio (WTVG) - For meteorologists, as well as the Coast Guard, it was obvious Saturday that a dangerous ice drift was possible Sunday. These warnings were posted to social media and broadcast on 13abc Action News all weekend. Still, dozens of fishermen were caught up on an ice floe.

Now, some people think that because these fishermen had ample warning, they should be financially responsible for their rescue. But the Coast Guard says no.

Members of the coast guard have been saying “no ice is safe ice” for years. And Sunday was a reminder. Cory Nussbaum BM1 with Coast Guard Station Marblehead explains, “Even if it’s really thick, it just takes a little bit of erosion and the winds going to blow it out there.”

And that’s exactly what happened. Robert Morse PO2 with Coast Guard Station Marblehead recounts, “We launched our airboat with our ice rescue truck, and then the Coast Guard Station Detroit launched a helicopter, and my crew consisted of four different people.”

Numerous people were pulled off the ice. “Coast Guard assisted 20 people, my airboat crew assisted with two lives, and the helo ended up doing 11,” says Officer Morse.

Because the warning was put out ahead of time, many on social media asked if those people should pay for their rescue. The Coast Guard says they don’t.

“We’re funded off of tax dollars,” says Nussbaum, “so our job is to go out there and help them out. And there are no fines that go along with that.”

While people were warned to stay off the ice, there was no law that prohibited access to the lake.

“There’s actually nothing we can fine them on. It’s not federally binding for them to not go out, it’s at their own risk. The only thing they’re risking is themselves or their property they take out there with them,” explains Nussbaum.

Officers just ask that fishermen heed the warnings in the future.

“Weather’s a big factor in ice recreational activities. The wind is a big factor,” Officer Morse says, “because that can affect the strength of the ice, as well as moving the water, which erodes the ice.”

The National Weather Service expects the threat for drifting ice to subside Tuesday.

