2/8: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

Few days above freezing, few more chances for snow this week
A few days above freezing, and a few more chances for snow in the second half of the week. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
A mix of sun and clouds this afternoon won’t see temps get much above freezing, though we should hold steady in the upper-20s overnight. That will lead to a few days with highs above freezing for the second half of the week, with chances for light rain/snow gradually increasing up to Friday as well. None of these clippers rolling through will amount to much -- max 1″ Friday -- before colder air takes hold again this weekend.

