2/8: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

A mix of sun and clouds this afternoon won’t see temps get much above freezing, though we should hold steady in the upper-20s overnight. That will lead to a few days with highs above freezing for the second half of the week, with chances for light rain/snow gradually increasing up to Friday as well. None of these clippers rolling through will amount to much -- max 1″ Friday -- before colder air takes hold again this weekend.

