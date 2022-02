TONIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy and breezy, temperatures rising from the mid 20s into the mid 30s. WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, chance of evening flurries, highs in the mid 30s. Snow showers likely Wednesday night, mid 20s. THURSDAY: Chance of snow showers, up to 1″ of total snow accumulation, highs in the lower 30s.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.