Father pleads no contest in deaths of his infant children

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The man charged with involuntary manslaughter, endangering children, tampering with evidence, and obstruction of justice in the deaths of two of his children entered a no contest plea and was found guilty Tuesday.

Jacob Cisneros was accused of leaving the bodies of his infant children in abandoned vehicles, the first of which was discovered in 2017.

His wife, Jenna Cisneros, was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the same crimes in September of 2020.

Sentencing for Jacob Cisneros is scheduled for February 16 in Lucas County Court.

