February 8th Weather Forecast

Colder Weekend
By Ross Ellet
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 5:03 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be partly cloudy today with a high in the upper 20s. Temperatures will stay in the upper 20s tonight and will rise to the middle 30s on Wednesday. Snow becomes likely overnight Wednesday, and a few flurries could continue into Thursday. Less than 1″ of snow is possible. Snow is expected to develop and change over to rain on Friday with highs in the upper 30s. A few flurries are possible early on Saturday, otherwise the weekend will be much colder. Highs on Saturday will be in the middle 20s. Highs may stay in the teens on Sunday with more sunshine.

