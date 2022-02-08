Harvey “Scooter” McDougle dies at 37

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Harvey “Scooter” McDougle Jr., a former running back for the University of Toledo, was found dead in his apartment this morning, his family confirmed to 13abc. He was 37-years-old.

According to his mother, McDougle was found by a cousin Tuesday morning when the family became concerned for his well-being. She said the last time someone heard from him was a coworker early last week.

McDougle played for the Rockets in 2004-05 when he and a few other teammates were found guilty in a points-shaving scandal, though investigators say he never altered his own scores as part of the conspiracy. Speaking with 13abc, his father described him as a great athlete that “got messed around because of the system.”

His mother said that what she will remember most about him is his smile.

So far, there has been no official word on his cause of death.

