Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Nun, 80, gets prison for $835,000 school theft to pay for gambling

Mary Margaret Kreuper, 80, admitted stealing the money from 2008 to 2018 while she was...
Mary Margaret Kreuper, 80, admitted stealing the money from 2008 to 2018 while she was principal at St. James Catholic School in the LA suburb of Torrance. She pleaded guilty last July to wire fraud and money laundering.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 11:53 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A Los Angeles nun who stole more than $835,000 to pay for a gambling habit has been sentenced to a year in federal prison.

Eighty-year-old Mary Margaret Kreuper admitted stealing the money from 2008 to 2018 while she was principal at St. James Catholic School in the LA suburb of Torrance. She pleaded guilty last July to wire fraud and money laundering.

“I have sinned, I’ve broken the law and I have no excuses,” Kreuper told the court via teleconference.

In her plea agreement, Kreuper acknowledged diverting money to pay for personal expenses including gambling expenses incurred at casinos.

She was also ordered to pay back the school approximately $825,000 as restitution.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Coast Guard rescued 11 of the people trapped on a piece of ice on Lake Erie Sunday, while a...
18 people rescued from piece of floating ice on Lake Erie
A man was found shot and killed inside a car Saturday night at the intersection of North...
Man shot, killed inside car in Toledo’s first murder of 2022
17-year-old did not survive after a crash in Ottawa County.
Two teens die in crash in Ottawa County
A 30-year-old man is dead after a crash involving a snow mobile Friday night in Defiance County.
30-year-old dies in snowmobile crash in Defiance County
Boxer Robert Easter Jr. is the new co-owner of Tommie's Sports Bar and Grille
Boxer Robert Easter Jr. shot during alleged robbery

Latest News

Video from Island Air Taxi, Dustin Shaffer, shows the ice crack and stranded fishermen on Lake...
Wisconsin man helps rescue fishermen stranded on ice of Lake Erie
The city of Sylvania discusses potential medical marijuana dispensary.
Sylvania City Council hears application for medical marijuana dispensary within city limits
FILE - Dr. Eric Lander speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Jan....
White House: Top scientist resigns over treatment of staff
President Joe Biden speaks during a joint news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in...
Biden threatens: No gas pipeline if Russia invades Ukraine