Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Rare ‘golden crappie’ caught on Minnesota lake

Rare ‘golden crappie’ caught on southern Minnesota lake
Rare ‘golden crappie’ caught on southern Minnesota lake(KEYC)
By Marissa Voss
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:18 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — Rick Konakowitz has been ice fishing for over 25 years, and last week he caught something that he has never even seen before – a golden crappie.

“My first impression was that I thought that it was a little bit darker than I thought. Maybe it was a sunfish, but then I got it out of the hole and thought, ‘what the heck is this?’” Konakowitz explained.

Konakowitz couldn’t believe his eyes when he pulled out his once-in-a-lifetime catch that he plans to display. He caught it on Clear Lake, just outside of New Ulm.

Konakowitz and his fiancée Tammy Wendland were as equally shocked by the number of people who have reached out to them.

“It was mostly the replies that I got was ‘oh my gosh this is a rare fish’ and ‘you should really hold onto that,’” Wendland stated.

“We got replies from Kansas City and from California already on this thing. I was like ‘wow.’ I didn’t expect it to grow like that,” Konakowitz said.

Loren Miller, a fish geneticist at the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, says this breed of fish isn’t something you see every day.

“They are kind of rare mutations, so you have to have a couple of parents carrying them so they can produce them. Then they glow, so, obviously, out in the wild there are a lot of big fish out there waiting to eat them, so it is a surprise that many at all would make it to get that large that old,” Miller explained.

(KEYC News Now)

It’s a xanthic crappie and is similar to albino animals. This breed of crappie has some extra pigment and flash.

Miller says this might not be the last time we see this golden crappie around southern Minnesota.

“This fish probably had numerous brothers and sisters that were yellow but died or were eaten at a young age. So none of them make it behind, so it means those genes are in that lake too, which means another one could show up at another time down the line,” Miller said.

Konakowitz hopes his story resonates with those who are the future of fishing.

“I hope it inspires kids to come out and try fishing, and maybe they will get their chance to get something like that.”

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boxer Robert Easter Jr. is the new co-owner of Tommie's Sports Bar and Grille
Boxer Robert Easter Jr. shot during alleged robbery
The Coast Guard rescued 11 of the people trapped on a piece of ice on Lake Erie Sunday, while a...
18 people rescued from piece of floating ice on Lake Erie
LOVES Furniture and Mattresses has opened up in the old Art Van Furniture location off of...
Value City Furniture opens new store in former Art Van location
Dozens of people had to be rescued from Lake Erie Sunday. Now, many are saying now that those...
Who pays for ice rescue missions?
18 people rescued from ice floe
PHOTOS: Nearly 20 people rescued from ice floe on Lake Erie

Latest News

Video from Island Air Taxi, Dustin Shaffer, shows the ice crack and stranded fishermen on Lake...
Wisconsin man helps rescue fishermen stranded on ice of Lake Erie
The city of Sylvania discusses potential medical marijuana dispensary.
Sylvania City Council hears application for medical marijuana dispensary within city limits
Tyler Timler
Young Bengals fan deemed Burrow look-a-like on social media
Toledo police releasing the 911 call of a deadly shooting
Man shot, killed inside car in Toledo’s first murder of 2022