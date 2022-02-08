Traffic
Two men found guilty in Telegraph drive-by shooting

Police are investigating a shooting in Monroe County on Monday, Feb. 1.
Police are investigating a shooting in Monroe County on Monday, Feb. 1.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two of the men involved a drive-by shooting in February of 2021 were found guilty Friday.

Kelvin Harris and Jermaine Brewton were found guilty on a slate of felony charges that included attempted murder and numerous firearm felonies.

Another suspect, Austin Watkins, is scheduled to go to trial February 14.

The shooting put a young mother, 19-year-old Alexandria Alamo-Cruz, in the hospital for four months, leaving her partially paralyzed on one side of her body.

Brewton and Harris will be sentenced on April 14.

