Wisconsin man helps rescue fishermen stranded on ice of Lake Erie

Bob Michaels, 62, made the trek from La Crosse, WI, to Curtice, OH, for a fishing trip to remember
Video from Island Air Taxi, Dustin Shaffer, shows the ice crack and stranded fishermen on Lake...
Video from Island Air Taxi, Dustin Shaffer, shows the ice crack and stranded fishermen on Lake Erie from the air.(Island Air Taxi/Dustin Shaffer)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 11:29 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CATAWBA ISLAND, Ohio (WTVG) - Bob Michaels has wanted to go ice fishing on Lake Erie for the past six or seven years. This year, Bob says he and his buddy were finally able to make the trek from La Crosse, WI, to Curtice, OH.

“So, we packed up and made the trip out, but the timing was bad,” said Bob during a zoom interview after he had returned to Wisconsin.

On the third day of his trip, the ice on Lake Erie broke apart and left more than one dozen ice fishermen stranded. Bob was on his airboat when he says a member of the U.S. Coast Guard rappelled down from a helicopter and asked him for help.

“Then he asked if we would help rescue guys off of the ice, and I said absolutely. That’s just the right thing to do, you know,” said Bob.

Bob, a 62-year-old retired carpenter, made several trips and brought back 10 fishermen and their gear.

“Their shanties, their ice augers, their tackle,” he said. “A lot, I mean, that stuff is really valuable, expensive stuff, you know? I took equipment and one or two guys at a time across the open water and then up onto the other side and I hauled them into the boat landing. You know, of course, fire department and coast guard and everybody was waiting to make sure everybody was ok.”

Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, many of those fishermen returned to the shore of Lake Erie where they hired the company Rescue Marine to retrieve their ATVs and snowmobiles. Meantime, Bob says he only caught three fish during his trip, but the friendly people he met made it all worthwhile.

