2/9: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast
Mild midweek; messy Friday morning
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Afternoon temperatures are a good 20 degrees above yesterday’s mark, with highs in the mid-40s. A weak cold front will deliver scattered snow showers overnight into tomorrow, with not much more than a dusting to 1/2″ expected. A quick burst of snow Friday morning could make for a slick commute before that switches over to rain... then we plunge into the teens for highs again by Sunday.
