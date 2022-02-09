2/9: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

Afternoon temperatures are a good 20 degrees above yesterday’s mark, with highs in the mid-40s. A weak cold front will deliver scattered snow showers overnight into tomorrow, with not much more than a dusting to 1/2″ expected. A quick burst of snow Friday morning could make for a slick commute before that switches over to rain... then we plunge into the teens for highs again by Sunday.

