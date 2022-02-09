Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

2/9: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

Mild midweek; messy Friday morning
A mild day to melt off some snow, but replacing it with up to 1" more before we hit the weekend. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Afternoon temperatures are a good 20 degrees above yesterday’s mark, with highs in the mid-40s. A weak cold front will deliver scattered snow showers overnight into tomorrow, with not much more than a dusting to 1/2″ expected. A quick burst of snow Friday morning could make for a slick commute before that switches over to rain... then we plunge into the teens for highs again by Sunday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harvey "Scooter" McDougle was found dead in his home on February 8, 2022.
Harvey “Scooter” McDougle dies at 37
Pelaton
Peloton factory scrapped amid corporate shake-up
Jacob Cisneros
Father convicted in deaths of his infant children
Police are investigating a shooting in Monroe County on Monday, Feb. 1.
Two men found guilty in Telegraph drive-by shooting
Boxer Robert Easter Jr. is the new co-owner of Tommie's Sports Bar and Grille
Boxer Robert Easter Jr. shot during alleged robbery

Latest News

A mild day to melt off some snow, but replacing it with up to 1" more before we hit the...
2/9: Dan's Wednesday Noon Forecast
Colder Weekend On The Way
February 9th Weather Forecast
February 9th Weather Forecast
February 9th Weather Forecast
2/8/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
2/8/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast