Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

2/9/22: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

Snow and rain in the forecast before we get to the weekend
2/9/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
By Jay Berschback
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONIGHT: Snow showers likely, a dusting possible, breezy, lows in the upper 20s. THURSDAY: Snow showers likely (especially early), another dusting of snow possible, breezy and colder, highs in the lower 30s. FRIDAY: AM snow, PM rain showers, up to 1″ of accumulation, breezy, highs in the upper 30s.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harvey "Scooter" McDougle was found dead in his home on February 8, 2022.
Harvey “Scooter” McDougle dies at 37
Pelaton
Peloton factory scrapped amid corporate shake-up
Jacob Cisneros
Father convicted in deaths of his infant children
Police are investigating a shooting in Monroe County on Monday, Feb. 1.
Two men found guilty in Telegraph drive-by shooting
Boxer Robert Easter Jr. is the new co-owner of Tommie's Sports Bar and Grille
Boxer Robert Easter Jr. shot during alleged robbery

Latest News

2/9/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
2/9/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
A mild day to melt off some snow, but replacing it with up to 1" more before we hit the...
2/9: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast
A mild day to melt off some snow, but replacing it with up to 1" more before we hit the...
2/9: Dan's Wednesday Noon Forecast
Colder Weekend On The Way
February 9th Weather Forecast