2/9/22: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Snow showers likely, a dusting possible, breezy, lows in the upper 20s. THURSDAY: Snow showers likely (especially early), another dusting of snow possible, breezy and colder, highs in the lower 30s. FRIDAY: AM snow, PM rain showers, up to 1″ of accumulation, breezy, highs in the upper 30s.

