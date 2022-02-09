Clinton band off to Disney after thousands embezzled from funds

CLINTON, Mich. (WTVG) - The former treasurer of the Clinton High School Band Booster club is facing sentencing next week after pleading guilty to embezzling tens of thousands of dollars from the club. That emptied the band’s coffers and initially meant boosters didn’t have money to send the kids on a planned trip to play at Disney.

But thanks to fundraising efforts, and a supportive community, the band members are going to Disney World!

“It was really difficult for our boosters, but our community is so fantastic and in partnership with our band booster program they’ve done a really great job to make all of that money back and fund this trip for us for Disney,” says Clinton’s band director Zachery Casper.

The community rallied behind the band. “We have been fundraising like crazy,” says Casper. “Everything from concessions to sock sales, coffee sales, and we’ve had incredible large donations from more people than I can even name to help us out.”

Casper says he never had any doubts that the band would find a way to make this trip happen.

“We’re a really perseverant community with incredible community members and a great band booster program and fantastic administration at our school so I was never worried that we wouldn’t be able to make it happen,” says Casper.

With everything the band went through over the past year, Casper says it makes this Disney trip extra important to the kids and the community. He says the band worked really hard to be where it is today. “To finally see it realized and be just a couple minutes from stepping on that bus and making that 20-plus hour bus ride down to Orlando is really exciting for us.”

During their Disney trip, the band will go to two separate workshops and perform live in downtown Orlando.

The former booster treasurer Nanette Stewart pleaded guilty to stealing up to $20,000 from the club, but the prosecutor says they believe she stole more than $100,000 and will ask a judge to force her to pay that much in restitution. Stewart is scheduled to be sentenced next week and could face up to five years in prison.

