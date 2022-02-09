Faster Horses announces 2022 lineup, dates

BROOKLYN, Mich. (WILX) - Faster Horses, the three-day country music festival held at Michigan International Speedway, has announced the lineup and dates for this year’s show.

Morgan Wallen, Eric Church, and Tim McGraw will headline a show each night on July 22, 23, and 24.

Other acts performing include Jake Owen, Brothers Osborne, Cole Swindell, Ashley McBryde, Runaway June, Lauren Alaina, Jordan Davis, Chris Janson, Tiera Kennedy, and many others.

Passes and camping sites will go on sale on Friday, March 1 at 10 a.m.

The first festival was held in 2013 with a lineup that included Ashley Monroe, Brett Eldridge, Chase Rice, Florida Georgia Line, Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett, and headliners Dierks Bentley and Jason Aldean.

Last year’s event was held July 16, 17, and 18 with headliners Luke Combs, Rhett, and Aldean.

For more information on the festival, including bios on the artists, visit FasterHorsesFestival.com

