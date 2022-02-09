Traffic
February 9th Weather Forecast

Colder Weekend On The Way
By Ross Ellet
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 6:22 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be warmer today with temperatures above freezing. Highs will near the 40-degree mark this afternoon under a cloudy sky. An isolated rain or snow shower is possible today. Light snow is likely both tonight and tomorrow with up to 1″ of snow possible. Snow is likely early Friday morning with about 1″ of accumulation. That snow will change to rain by late morning on Friday. The weekend will be much colder with highs near 20. A warm up is coming later next week.

