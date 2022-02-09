Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

K9 alerts border patrol agents to mother, 4-year-old concealed in trunk for over an hour

The woman and her 4-year-old son had been in the trunk for over an hour before being discovered.
The woman and her 4-year-old son had been in the trunk for over an hour before being discovered.(Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:54 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDINBURG, Texas (Gray News) – Border patrol agents rescued a mother and her 4-year-old son from the trunk of a vehicle at the Falfurrias Border Patrol Checkpoint.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a K9 alert led to the discovery of the woman and her son.

It was learned they had been in the trunk for over an hour before reaching the checkpoint but didn’t need medical attention.

CPB said they were nationals of Mexico unlawfully in the United States.

The driver, a United States citizen, and two Mexcian noncitizens were placed under arrest and escorted to the checkpoint.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harvey "Scooter" McDougle was found dead in his home on February 8, 2022.
Harvey “Scooter” McDougle dies at 37
Pelaton
Peloton factory scrapped amid corporate shake-up
Jacob Cisneros
Father convicted in deaths of his infant children
Police are investigating a shooting in Monroe County on Monday, Feb. 1.
Two men found guilty in Telegraph drive-by shooting
Boxer Robert Easter Jr. is the new co-owner of Tommie's Sports Bar and Grille
Boxer Robert Easter Jr. shot during alleged robbery

Latest News

The move comes as deaths from COVID-19 remain high but new cases across the country have dropped.
Locals weigh school mask rules as statewide mandates end
This photo combo shows from top left, Kaleb Franks, Brandon Caserta, Adam Dean Fox, and bottom...
2nd man pleads guilty in alleged 2020 plot to kidnap Whitmer
Troopers say 17-year-old Caleb Kennedy drove a truck onto a private driveway Tuesday afternoon...
Former teen ‘American Idol’ contestant charged with DUI after deadly crash
For a $15 donation, you can write your ex's name at the bottom of a litter box.
You can have your ex’s name written on the bottom of a litter box for Valentine’s Day
Rep. Hal Rogers, R-Ky., shown here in a file photo, has apologized after cursing a colleague...
GOP lawmaker apologizes for cursing at Democrat over masks