Kaptur says she’s up for the fight once redistricting concludes

By Josh Croup
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - No woman has served in the U.S. House of Representatives than Toledo’s Marcy Kaptur. She’s seeking her 21st term in Congress, where she’s held elected office since 1983.

As she prepares for her latest re-election campaign, she also has to wait for the Ohio Redistricting Commission to produce a new map. While new boundaries could pose a difficult path to another term in Congress, she said she’s up for any challenge.

“I will put my record up against anybody’s,” Kaptur said.

It won’t be the first time her political fate in Washington could come down to what happens in Columbus.

“This legislature has moved me all over the state,” Kaptur said.

The Ohio Supreme Court threw out the first map drawn by Republicans on the state’s redistricting commission. They moved Kaptur’s 9th District - commonly known as the Snake on the Lake District because of its shape - from a safe Democratic seat to one that slightly favors Republicans.

But now, the redistricting commission gets set to go back to the drawing board once again as the Ohio legislature is on track to miss a Sunday deadline to come up with its own plan. “I don’t know what they’re going to come up with, but It better be a reasonable plan or it’ll go back to court,”

Kaptur already has multiple Republican challengers campaigning against her well ahead of the November general election who say it’s time for a change. As incumbents in Washington are retiring in the face of uphill re-election battles, Kaptur says her work isn’t done and a new map won’t be enough to sideline her career.

“I am going to run no matter what. I hope it’s a fair district,” Kaptur said. “I hope it’s one that isn’t just you know All kinds of crassly political like what they just produced But I intend to serve the people”

