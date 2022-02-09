Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Local donut shop hosting collection for food pantries

Hometown Food Center
Hometown Food Center(WTVY)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Sparky’s Donuts, Ice Cream & Coffee is gathering non-perishable food items over the next few days for two Toledo area food pantries.

The collection will begin Thursday, February 10 and will continue until the planned drop off date of Sunday, February 20.

In Ohio, 1,547,110 people are facing hunger - of them 448,600 are children. In Toledo, one in five children does not know where their next meal will come from.

“It is my understanding that area food pantries are experiencing shortages in certain food items with the top two items currently asked for being cans of soup and jars of peanut butter,” Sparky’s manager Brandi Louden voiced concern.

Sparky’s plans to donate the collected food items to Pilgrim Church, a neighborhood church next to the popular pastry shop, as well as the Help Feed Toledo Toledo Area Mobile Food Pantry.

As an incentive for neighborhood residents, Sparky’s will offer a free donut for dropped off donations.

Collection Location:

Sparky’s Donuts, Ice Cream & Coffee

1357 W Sylvania Ave

Toledo, OH 43612

Tuesday - Friday 6am - 2pm

Saturday and Sunday  7am - 2pm

Closed Mondays

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harvey "Scooter" McDougle was found dead in his home on February 8, 2022.
Harvey “Scooter” McDougle dies at 37
Pelaton
Peloton factory scrapped amid corporate shake-up
Jacob Cisneros
Father convicted in deaths of his infant children
Police are investigating a shooting in Monroe County on Monday, Feb. 1.
Two men found guilty in Telegraph drive-by shooting
Boxer Robert Easter Jr. is the new co-owner of Tommie's Sports Bar and Grille
Boxer Robert Easter Jr. shot during alleged robbery

Latest News

Adam joins us from Foundations Systems of Michigan
Weather damage to your home
Cremated remains.
Families reunited with cremated remains
Some Toledoans are saying the snow piles are not only inconvenient but dangerous.
Residents complain about snow piles on city side walks
Pelaton
Peloton factory scrapped amid corporate shake-up