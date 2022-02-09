Local donut shop hosting collection for food pantries

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Sparky’s Donuts, Ice Cream & Coffee is gathering non-perishable food items over the next few days for two Toledo area food pantries.

The collection will begin Thursday, February 10 and will continue until the planned drop off date of Sunday, February 20.

In Ohio, 1,547,110 people are facing hunger - of them 448,600 are children. In Toledo, one in five children does not know where their next meal will come from.

“It is my understanding that area food pantries are experiencing shortages in certain food items with the top two items currently asked for being cans of soup and jars of peanut butter,” Sparky’s manager Brandi Louden voiced concern.

Sparky’s plans to donate the collected food items to Pilgrim Church, a neighborhood church next to the popular pastry shop, as well as the Help Feed Toledo Toledo Area Mobile Food Pantry.

As an incentive for neighborhood residents, Sparky’s will offer a free donut for dropped off donations.

Collection Location:

Sparky’s Donuts, Ice Cream & Coffee

1357 W Sylvania Ave

Toledo, OH 43612

Tuesday - Friday 6am - 2pm

Saturday and Sunday 7am - 2pm

Closed Mondays

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.