ODOT: Plow hit by semi in central Ohio is a reminder to move over, slow down

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Dramatic pictures from the highway in Fayette County show the aftermath of an accident involving a semi and a patching crew with the Ohio Department of Transportation.

“They were struck in the crash attenuator, so luckily that did absorb quite a bit of the crash impact, but there was significant damage and luckily, no severe injuries,” said Kelsie Hoagland, a Public Information Officer with ODOT District 2, which serves northwest Ohio.

Even though the crash did not happen here, Hoagland says there have been a total of 31 plow strikes across the state so far this season. That’s compared to 46 all of last winter.

“You’ve got to keep in mind now our snow seasons last sometimes into March or early April for some parts of the state, so already being up to 31 is really significant,” added Hoagland. “The message is please give our plows the room to work. You know, this is their job. We’re just trying to make the roads safer for everybody to get around, but we do need that assistance from motorists to give us space to work and be able to complete our jobs, whether we’re plowing snow or we’re patching potholes.”

ODOT says consider this crash a reminder to move over and slow down.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.