Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

ODOT: Plow hit by semi in central Ohio is a reminder to move over, slow down

So far this winter, ODOT has recorded 31 plow strikes across the state
A semi crashed into an ODOT patching crew Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Fayette County, Ohio.
A semi crashed into an ODOT patching crew Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Fayette County, Ohio.(ODOT)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 10:48 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Dramatic pictures from the highway in Fayette County show the aftermath of an accident involving a semi and a patching crew with the Ohio Department of Transportation.

“They were struck in the crash attenuator, so luckily that did absorb quite a bit of the crash impact, but there was significant damage and luckily, no severe injuries,” said Kelsie Hoagland, a Public Information Officer with ODOT District 2, which serves northwest Ohio.

Even though the crash did not happen here, Hoagland says there have been a total of 31 plow strikes across the state so far this season. That’s compared to 46 all of last winter.

“You’ve got to keep in mind now our snow seasons last sometimes into March or early April for some parts of the state, so already being up to 31 is really significant,” added Hoagland. “The message is please give our plows the room to work. You know, this is their job. We’re just trying to make the roads safer for everybody to get around, but we do need that assistance from motorists to give us space to work and be able to complete our jobs, whether we’re plowing snow or we’re patching potholes.”

ODOT says consider this crash a reminder to move over and slow down.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boxer Robert Easter Jr. is the new co-owner of Tommie's Sports Bar and Grille
Boxer Robert Easter Jr. shot during alleged robbery
Pelaton
Peloton factory scrapped amid corporate shake-up
The Coast Guard rescued 11 of the people trapped on a piece of ice on Lake Erie Sunday, while a...
18 people rescued from piece of floating ice on Lake Erie
Jacob Cisneros
Father convicted in deaths of his infant children
Harvey "Scooter" McDougle was found dead in his home on February 8, 2022.
Harvey “Scooter” McDougle dies at 37

Latest News

Some Toledoans are saying the snow piles are not only inconvenient but dangerous.
Residents complain about snow piles on city side walks
Pelaton
Peloton factory scrapped amid corporate shake-up
Nearly 90 cremated remains found in an Akron church are people from Toledo.
Families reunited with cremated remains
Some Toledo residents are saying that the snow piled up on sidewalks is causing people to walk...
Snow pile ups on sidewalks inconveniencing some Toledo residents