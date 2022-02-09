Peloton still donating fitness center to Wayman Palmer YMCA

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Peloton announced this morning that the company is pulling out of an agreement to open their first U.S.-based factory here in Northwest Ohio. The move comes as the company makes headlines for lagging sales.

The project would have brought a proposed 2,000 jobs to the region but jobs weren’t the only thing the company had committed. Peloton was also planning to provide equipment to the new Wayman Palmer YMCA and it appears that those plans have not changed.

Under the agreement, Peloton will outfit the new $21 million facility with a new fitness center. In a statement released Tuesday, a company spokesperson said, in part, “We are grateful to be a part of the community through our work with LISC and the Wayman D. Palmer Community YMCA in Toledo in transforming the YMCA exercise room into an inviting, well-equipped center for wellness by installing Peloton and Precor connected fitness equipment.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.