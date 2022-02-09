Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Snow pile ups on sidewalks inconveniencing some Toledo residents

By Willie Daniely III
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 10:22 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents in Toledo are saying something needs to be done about the piles of snow on sidewalks and street corners leftover from last week’s winter weather.

“If you look at it, it’s a lot of snow piles everywhere,” says parent Roger Harris who is worried it could be treacherous for kids to walk to school. “It’s hard for the kids to walk in. It’s not safe for them, because one of them could get hurt. Their shoes or boots could fall off, they slip and slide into traffic. It’s too close to the edge of the road.”

One concerned parent contacted 13abc and said kids are having to walk in the street near Byrndale Elementary due to snow-covered sidewalks.

“They need to do a better job. They didn’t do a very good job this time with the weather. I don’t know if they were short-handed or what,” say’s Rick Paristau, who has been a crossing guard for years. “The city needs to do its job. They got us out here guarding the kids, but then they leave a hazard out here.”

The City of Toledo says that it is the resident or property owner’s responsibility to clear the snow outside the property within 24 hours of the deposit. If the owner fails to do so, they would be guilty of a minor misdemeanor.

Click here to find out more information on Snow and Ice Removal in the City of Toledo.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boxer Robert Easter Jr. is the new co-owner of Tommie's Sports Bar and Grille
Boxer Robert Easter Jr. shot during alleged robbery
Pelaton
Peloton factory scrapped amid corporate shake-up
The Coast Guard rescued 11 of the people trapped on a piece of ice on Lake Erie Sunday, while a...
18 people rescued from piece of floating ice on Lake Erie
Jacob Cisneros
Father convicted in deaths of his infant children
Harvey "Scooter" McDougle was found dead in his home on February 8, 2022.
Harvey “Scooter” McDougle dies at 37

Latest News

Some Toledoans are saying the snow piles are not only inconvenient but dangerous.
Residents complain about snow piles on city side walks
Pelaton
Peloton factory scrapped amid corporate shake-up
Nearly 90 cremated remains found in an Akron church are people from Toledo.
Families reunited with cremated remains
A semi crashed into an ODOT patching crew Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Fayette County, Ohio.
ODOT: Plow hit by semi in central Ohio is a reminder to move over, slow down