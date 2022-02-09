Snow pile ups on sidewalks inconveniencing some Toledo residents

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents in Toledo are saying something needs to be done about the piles of snow on sidewalks and street corners leftover from last week’s winter weather.

“If you look at it, it’s a lot of snow piles everywhere,” says parent Roger Harris who is worried it could be treacherous for kids to walk to school. “It’s hard for the kids to walk in. It’s not safe for them, because one of them could get hurt. Their shoes or boots could fall off, they slip and slide into traffic. It’s too close to the edge of the road.”

One concerned parent contacted 13abc and said kids are having to walk in the street near Byrndale Elementary due to snow-covered sidewalks.

“They need to do a better job. They didn’t do a very good job this time with the weather. I don’t know if they were short-handed or what,” say’s Rick Paristau, who has been a crossing guard for years. “The city needs to do its job. They got us out here guarding the kids, but then they leave a hazard out here.”

The City of Toledo says that it is the resident or property owner’s responsibility to clear the snow outside the property within 24 hours of the deposit. If the owner fails to do so, they would be guilty of a minor misdemeanor.

