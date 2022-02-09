Toledo native, Stacy Lewis, named 2023 Solheim Cup captain

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo native will take on an important honor at the 2023 Solheim Cup in Spain. Stacy Lewis will serve as captain for Team USA in Finca Cortesin this September.

Lewis is a four-time member of Team USA herself and now leads the 12-person team. Her resume also boasts 13 LPGA tour wins and other major titles, as well as a long history as a top-ranked women’s golfer.

“To be named captain for the USA Solheim Cup Team is an incredible honor and I’m beyond grateful to the Committee for choosing me,” said Lewis. “I have so many amazing memories from my years on the team and the two opportunities I’ve had to work alongside the team. I absolutely love the Solheim Cup and I want 2023 to be as great an experience for my team as my years wearing Red, White and Blue have been for me.”

