Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Toledo native, Stacy Lewis, named 2023 Solheim Cup captain

(WTVG)
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo native will take on an important honor at the 2023 Solheim Cup in Spain. Stacy Lewis will serve as captain for Team USA in Finca Cortesin this September.

Lewis is a four-time member of Team USA herself and now leads the 12-person team. Her resume also boasts 13 LPGA tour wins and other major titles, as well as a long history as a top-ranked women’s golfer.

“To be named captain for the USA Solheim Cup Team is an incredible honor and I’m beyond grateful to the Committee for choosing me,” said Lewis. “I have so many amazing memories from my years on the team and the two opportunities I’ve had to work alongside the team. I absolutely love the Solheim Cup and I want 2023 to be as great an experience for my team as my years wearing Red, White and Blue have been for me.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harvey "Scooter" McDougle was found dead in his home on February 8, 2022.
Harvey “Scooter” McDougle dies at 37
Pelaton
Peloton factory scrapped amid corporate shake-up
Jacob Cisneros
Father convicted in deaths of his infant children
Police are investigating a shooting in Monroe County on Monday, Feb. 1.
Two men found guilty in Telegraph drive-by shooting
Boxer Robert Easter Jr. is the new co-owner of Tommie's Sports Bar and Grille
Boxer Robert Easter Jr. shot during alleged robbery

Latest News

Marathon Classic
LPGA tournament changes name to Dana Open
General rule of thumb: If it’s forty degrees, no snow and hasn’t been raining, play golf
Collins Park Golf Course closing for season
Toledo business sews uniforms for Junior Solheim
Toledo company tasked with alterations for Junior Solheim uniforms
Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson is participating in Thursday's BMW Celebrity Match at...
Teams announced for Thursday’s BMW Celebrity Match at Inverness