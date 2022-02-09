Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Woods found guilty in 2020 death

Woods was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the March 2020 shooting death.
Woods was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the March 2020 shooting death.(Toledo Police Department)
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Craig Woods was found guilty of the 2020 death of 45-year-old Darcy Ivory. Woods changed his original not guilty plea to an Alford plea on Wednesday.

Toledo Police found Ivory dead from a gunshot wound on the 3700 block of E. Manhattan in March of that year. Officers were dispatched on a disorder call, which was upgraded to a shots fired call. They arrived on the scene to find Ivory suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The court found Woods guilty of involuntary manslaughter. He will be sentenced on February 28th.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harvey "Scooter" McDougle was found dead in his home on February 8, 2022.
Harvey “Scooter” McDougle dies at 37
Pelaton
Peloton factory scrapped amid corporate shake-up
Jacob Cisneros
Father convicted in deaths of his infant children
Police are investigating a shooting in Monroe County on Monday, Feb. 1.
Two men found guilty in Telegraph drive-by shooting
Boxer Robert Easter Jr. is the new co-owner of Tommie's Sports Bar and Grille
Boxer Robert Easter Jr. shot during alleged robbery

Latest News

Hometown Food Center
Local donut shop hosting collection for food pantries
Faster Horses announces 2022 lineup, dates
Adam joins us from Foundations Systems of Michigan
Weather damage to your home
Cremated remains.
Families reunited with cremated remains