Woods found guilty in 2020 death

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Craig Woods was found guilty of the 2020 death of 45-year-old Darcy Ivory. Woods changed his original not guilty plea to an Alford plea on Wednesday.

Toledo Police found Ivory dead from a gunshot wound on the 3700 block of E. Manhattan in March of that year. Officers were dispatched on a disorder call, which was upgraded to a shots fired call. They arrived on the scene to find Ivory suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The court found Woods guilty of involuntary manslaughter. He will be sentenced on February 28th.

