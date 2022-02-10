Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

2/10: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast

Few snow showers today; messy rain/snow mix Friday; cold weekend
A few snow showers this afternoon, with a slushy morning AND evening commute possible Friday. Dan Smith has the latest.
By Dan Smith
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 12:36 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Temps will slowly drop through the day, with a few snow showers rolling through. Friday may see a slushy morning and evening commute now, as a persistent rain/snow mix hovers over NW Ohio/SE Michigan through the evening. It won’t amount to much snow, but keep both hands on the wheel all the same. A cold weekend is still on track, with highs on either side of 20F and single-digit lows returning.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harvey "Scooter" McDougle was found dead in his home on February 8, 2022.
Harvey “Scooter” McDougle dies at 37
Teen will be tried as adult in East Toledo double homicide
A semi crashed into an ODOT patching crew Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Fayette County, Ohio.
ODOT: Plow hit by semi in central Ohio is a reminder to move over, slow down
The families of two teens killed in a crash are speaking out for the first time.
Loved ones remember teenagers killed in Ottawa County crash
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head

Latest News

A few snow showers this afternoon, with a slushy morning AND evening commute possible Friday....
2/10: Dan's Thursday Noon Forecast
Cold Weekend, Warmer Next Week
February 10th Weather Forecast
February 10th Weather Forecast
February 10th Weather Forecast
2/9/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
2/9/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast