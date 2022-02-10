32-year-old Toledo woman reminds that stroke can happen to anyone

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Traci Ponder, 32, is a stroke survivor. She says her symptoms started off innocent enough with a headache.

“I thought maybe I was tired I was hungry,” she says. “So I laid down and took a nap until one day I just didn’t get up.”

Traci says she literally couldn’t move and she couldn’t process what was happening. “My whole left side was numb, my face, arm, leg, everything was numb.”

Traci says she was able to call for help on her Apple Watch and was taken to the hospital for emergency surgery to remove a blood clot that had lodged in her brain, causing a stroke. While she is doing great now, Traci is part of growing concern in the African American community where Black people have a higher risk of high blood pressure and a higher risk of stroke, as well as other medical issues.

“Obesity is great in African American community, especially with black women,” says Promedica Dr. Traci Watkins. ”African Americans are more likely to have high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and diabetes.”

Dr. Watkins says some of these risk factors can be controlled and some that can’t. “Lifestyle, diet, lack of exercise and then the other things that are harder to fix or correct are access to health care, inequity in health care the lack of other African American providers.”

As for Traci, she says her stroke was also connected to the hormones in birth control. A risk she wants women of color to be aware of. She’s fully recovered with a new awareness of managing risk factors. “It could happen to anybody, I”m 32 years old, I didn’t know it could happen to me. It could definitely happen.”

