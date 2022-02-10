Afghan evacuees say Toledo organization is letting them down

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo was supposed to be a safe haven for around 35 evacuees from Afghanistan, instead, it’s turned into what some of them are calling a prison.

The evacuees were flown out in the emergency evacuation in August because they worked alongside the US military. As a result, their lives were in danger.

“We stood shoulder to shoulder along with the United States Armed Forces to support our own country along with the US Armed Forces to fight against the terrorists,” says Noor, one of those soldiers, through a translator.

The group arrived in the US and was transported to different cities around the country until they landed here in Toledo. Once they arrived, they were assigned to work with a Toledo organization called US Together. This organization says it connects refugees to resources like getting proper documentation, medical care, and learning English as a second language.

According to Noor, he and his friends have received little help from US Together. Instead, they’ve connected with volunteers who have helped them navigate various challenges, including finding food, clothing, and medical care.

13ABC spoke by phone to Nadia Kasvin, co-founder of the US Together, and she categorically denies any neglect in connection to the support of the Toledo Afghan evacuees. 13ABC will be following up Kasvin, who has committed to an on-camera interview, and we will continue to follow this story.

