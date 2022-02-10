Traffic
Alleged pizza delivery car thief released after police chase, arrest

By WTVG Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 7:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Findlay Police said they had to release an alleged car thief after being told by the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office the suspect would not be held in their jail.

According to a press release, Christian G. Moreno, 32 of McComb, allegedly jumped into the vehicle of a pizza delivery driver that had been left unlocked and running at A.J.’s Heavenly Pizza on the 1400 block of N. Main St. Wednesday evening.

Police used the GPS tracker in the vehicle to locate it traveling northbound on G Street. A chase ensued down several Findlay roads, which allegedly included Moreno running a stop sign, before he pulled into a yard on the 400 block of Dayton Ave. and fled the vehicle.

Officers found him hiding in a garage underneath another vehicle, when Moreno allegedly refused orders from police, resisted arrest and was tased by an officer.

The release states that Moreno had an active warrant through Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, but when the department was contacted “they advised they would not incarcerate Christian on the felony charges of Theft of a Motor Vehicle (F4) and Failure to Comply with a Law Enforcement Officer (F4), Resisting Arrest and Obstructing Offical Business.”

Moreno was released and Findlay Police said charges will be requested at a later date.

