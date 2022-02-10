Traffic
Arrest made in November homicide of Miles Crawford

Deshawn Larde
Deshawn Larde(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 6:57 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police made an arrest Wednesday in a November 2021 death investigation.

Deshawn Larde, 31, was arrested at his residence on a homicide charge.

Officers were dispatched to Weber and Maple on a Shotspotter alert around 3:30 a.m. on November 21. They found Miles Crawford, 22, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

