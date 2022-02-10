February 10th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly cloudy today with scattered snow showers possible at times. Snow totals up to 1″ are possible in spots. It will turn breezy late tonight with a burst of snow expected between 4-8am on Friday morning. A quick half inch of snow is possible before the snow changes over to rain after 8am. Showers are likely for the afternoon with highs in the upper 30s. A few snow showers are possible Friday night into Saturday morning. The weekend will be colder with highs in the upper teens to low 20s. Temperatures will increase substantially next week. Highs are expected to reach the 40s and 50s by mid to late week with rain at times.

