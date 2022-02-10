Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

February 10th Weather Forecast

Cold Weekend, Warmer Next Week
By Ross Ellet
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 5:29 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly cloudy today with scattered snow showers possible at times. Snow totals up to 1″ are possible in spots. It will turn breezy late tonight with a burst of snow expected between 4-8am on Friday morning. A quick half inch of snow is possible before the snow changes over to rain after 8am. Showers are likely for the afternoon with highs in the upper 30s. A few snow showers are possible Friday night into Saturday morning. The weekend will be colder with highs in the upper teens to low 20s. Temperatures will increase substantially next week. Highs are expected to reach the 40s and 50s by mid to late week with rain at times.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harvey "Scooter" McDougle was found dead in his home on February 8, 2022.
Harvey “Scooter” McDougle dies at 37
Teen will be tried as adult in East Toledo double homicide
A semi crashed into an ODOT patching crew Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Fayette County, Ohio.
ODOT: Plow hit by semi in central Ohio is a reminder to move over, slow down
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Some Toledo residents are saying that the snow piled up on sidewalks is causing people to walk...
Snow pile ups on sidewalks inconveniencing some Toledo residents

Latest News

February 10th Weather Forecast
February 10th Weather Forecast
2/9/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
2/9/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
2/9/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
2/9/22: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
2/9/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
2/9/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast