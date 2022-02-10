A little girl with a big mission: Madie Cares Ministries

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Madie McCain is a third-grader at the Academy of Educational Excellence in Toledo. Her family fell on hard times a few years ago down in Columbus so a local couple, Pastor Robert Bass and Reverend Anita Bass, took her in and gave her a permanent home.

Madie lovingly calls the pair “Nini” and “Papa.”

“They’re amazing and they’re very nice and they’re very loving and kind,” Madie says of the Basses.

The couple says Madie came up to them and said she wanted to help kids who don’t have anything. So they created “Madie Cares Ministries” and they choose a new cause every six months. Right now, Madie is collecting blankets to give to kids at Lucas County Children’s Services on Valentine’s Day.

Maddie says she chose Valentine’s Day “because it’s a very special day and holiday and that’s when people give happiness.”

Madie is collecting blankets of all shapes and sizes so babies, kids, and teenagers can all have the perfect blanket to stay warm at night. “There are a lot of kids out there that need blankets and they don’t have a home,” says Madie

She says, “It’s very sad” that the kids at Lucas County Children’s Services don’t have a home and she can’t wait for Monday, “Because I want to see the smiles on the little kids’ faces!”

If you want to help Madie give back, you can donate blankets to United Missionary Baptist Church on the corner of Monroe and Lawrence in Toledo. They’ll be accepting blanket donations in the evenings and on Sunday morning.

