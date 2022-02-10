Loved ones remember teenagers killed in Ottawa County crash

OAK HARBOR, Ohio (WTVG) - The families of two teenagers killed in a car crash in Oak Harbor are speaking out after their devastating loss.

“It’s been a living nightmare,” said Richard May, who is talking about the recent death of his 17-year-old son, Richard “Richie” May. “No parent should have to lose a child, ever.”

On Friday, February 4, 2022, May was riding as a passenger with his best friend Bret Gaskalla, 18, who was behind the wheel. The two -- who worked together at Blue Beacon Truck Wash -- were on their way home from work when at about 6:18 p.m. they lost control on a snow-covered S.R. 19, just south of West Oak Harbor Southeast Road in Salem Township. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the vehicle they were in slid sideways into the southbound lane, hitting oncoming traffic. May did not survive. Gaskalla was airlifted to a nearby hospital where he later died.

“I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy. No one should have to go through this,” said May, who has two other sons, Dominick and Cole. “We are all struggling.”

May said he got a call from one of his sons’ notifying him that Richie was in a serious car crash. “My son Dominick called me and told me, and I didn’t really believe it,” May said. “I actually called him back and asked him a minute later, and an Ohio State Patrolman happened to be standing there and informed me.”

May explained that his son and Gaskalla were best friends and described the two as being inseparable. “They were like brothers,” said May. “Bret was like an adopted son to me.”

“It’s been rough,” said Breanna Hutson, who was trying to fight back tears talking about Gaskalla. Hutson said the two were in a four-year relationship and lived together, with plans to get married.

“This is the first day that I haven’t wore his clothes,” Hutson said. “He was extremely loving, very outgoing, and a very compassionate person.”

Hutson explained that Gaskalla, who was a 2021 graduate of PENTA Career Center, enjoyed sports and spending time with his family. “He loved playing basketball and football, and he loved going to my littler sister’s and his little brother’s basketball games.”

Meanwhile, May was just four months away from graduating high school with plans to pursue a career in carpentry but was best known for his love of music. “He was one of the most talented guitar players I have been around,” said May about his son. “I started teaching him what I learned from my grandfather and he just took it and ran, and within a couple months he was teaching me things.”

May said his son, who was turning 18-years-old next month, also had a joking and caring personality. “It would be common for him to play jokes on people,” he said. “If I had a bad day at work he would make a point to sit down with me and ask how my day was.”

During this time of grief, May and Hutson said they are finding comfort in each other and the outpouring of support from the community.

“We know that we are in this together,” said Hutson. “The entire community is coming together and it is overwhelming, but we are grateful.”

“Just knowing how much my son has touched these people’s lives has warmed me, because he really was a good kid,” May said.

A celebration of life is planned in honor of Richie May and Bret Gaskalla on Saturday, February 12, 2022. It’s being held at The Eagle’s Nest, located at 210 Jefferson Street in Oak Harbor. The public is welcome to attend from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

GoFundMe accounts were created to help cover the cost of funeral expenses for May and Gaskalla.

