Perrysburg Schools holding interview night for prospective teachers

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - If you’re looking for a teaching job, Perrysburg Schools is planning an event to make the interview process a little easier. The district will be holding an invitation-only interview night for prospective educators on March 15th.

Interested candidates will need to apply in advance by first filling out an application here, and then clicking here to apply further. Those applications are due no later than February 25th. Selected candidates will receive an invitation to sign up for a slot during the event.

The district says that candidates with any licensure are welcome to apply but that they do have licensure areas with the most need. Those include science and math for grades 7-12, Elementary P-3 with 4-5 Generalist, and K-12 Intervention Specialist (Mild/Moderate & Moderate/Intense).

They note that you must apply for a specific job to be considered.

