Rossford to drop mask mandate Friday after school

For the first time in a year and a half, masks will be optional indoors
Rossford Schools will suspend the districts mask requirement after school Friday, Feb. 9, 2022.
Rossford Schools will suspend the districts mask requirement after school Friday, Feb. 9, 2022.
By Tony Geftos
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:47 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - At Rossford Schools, all faculty, staff, and 1,700 students are required to wear masks indoors. It’s been that way since students returned to in-person learning at the beginning of the pandemic. Now, that rule is about to change.

“We saw a pretty dramatic drop in the number of positive cases recently,” said Superintendent Dan Creps, who explained the school board decided to loosen its mask policy from “mask required” to “mask recommended.” It will go into effect after school this Friday, Feb. 11, 2022.

“We chose to remain in the position of a mask requirement, like I said, until recent developments where numbers are dropping significantly, opportunities to get many more students, for those who chose to have their child vaccinated,” continued Superintendent Creps. “Those opportunities were made available throughout. So, all of those combined factors along with information from the Ohio Department of Health and the Wood County Health Department. We felt we could safely make that transition.”

He also noted community feedback from parents played a role in the decision. That move will impact activities both during school hours and after school, such as performances in the auditorium or basketball games in the gymnasium.

“We’re very excited about it. It’s been a long time coming. We know that everybody had the same goal in mind, and that was to keep students and staff safe,” said Superintendent Creps.

After the school day ends this Friday, anyone indoors at Rossford may or may not choose to wear a mask.

