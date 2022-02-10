Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Senate passes bill nixing forced arbitration in workplace sexual misconduct cases

The Senate on Thursday passed a bill that nixed forced arbitration for sexual misconduct cases...
The Senate on Thursday passed a bill that nixed forced arbitration for sexual misconduct cases at work.(Source: Senate TV/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Senate passed one of the largest workplace reforms in decades on Thursday.

The Ending Forced Arbitration of Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment Act does exactly what it says, forbidding employers from forcing workers with sexual misconduct claims into arbitration.

Instead, the measure permits them to file lawsuits.

Currently, about 60 million workers are bound by contractual clauses that prevent them from suing for such claims. They disproportionately impact low-wage fields and women of color.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday lauded the House's passage of a bill targeting forced arbitration. (Source: Senate TV/CNN)

The bill passed the House with a sweeping bipartisan majority of 335-to-97 earlier in the week.

It will now be sent to President Joe Biden for his signature.

The measure was first introduced in 2017 amid the Me Too movement.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harvey "Scooter" McDougle was found dead in his home on February 8, 2022.
Harvey “Scooter” McDougle dies at 37
Teen will be tried as adult in East Toledo double homicide
A semi crashed into an ODOT patching crew Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Fayette County, Ohio.
ODOT: Plow hit by semi in central Ohio is a reminder to move over, slow down
The families of two teens killed in a crash are speaking out for the first time.
Loved ones remember teenagers killed in Ottawa County crash
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head

Latest News

Terry Duane Turner, 65, was indicted on a first-degree murder charge.
Texas man indicted on murder charge for driveway slaying
President Joe Biden on Tuesday spoke about Tritium's plans to build a manufacturing facility in...
States get go-ahead to build electric car charging stations
FILE In this courtroom sketch, from left, former Minneapolis police Officer Tou Thao, attorney...
Scientist testifies about drugs found after Floyd killing
A man was arrested early Wednesday following a break-in at the former La Siesta Restaurant at...
Man arrested after breaking into restaurant to make burger and drink beer, police say
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday lauded the House's passage of a bill targeting...
Schumer: Workplace misconduct bill overwhelmingly passed House