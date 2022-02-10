Toledo to add additional cadets to 2022 police class

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are bumping up the number of officers planned for its next training class. This comes as an unexpectedly high number of officers left the department last year and the hope is to keep the force’s numbers up.

There has been so much focus on safety in the city as the city set yet another record homicide rate last year. Increasing the police force has been a big part of the strategy and more officers are planned.

The Toledo Police department is now planning a class of 50 cadets, not 40 as originally planned. One reason for that is because of the numbers lost last year.

“We were expecting anywhere between 20-25 retirements last year. Between resignations and retirements we had 47,” said Toledo Police Chief George Kral.

If you take that class of 50 and factor in the expected 2022 retirements, the force is expected to sit at about 644 sworn officers this year. Those numbers would, for example, allow Toledo Police chief Kral to add a second detective dedicated to domestic violence cases.

“We had over 70 homicides last year, 298 people shot, and over 1300 shootings. So I had to put my very limited resources to where I thought they needed to be right now,” said Chief Kral.

The police department’s 2022 budget also includes a million dollars for new vehicles.

“Currently we have 158 cars that have an average of 142,000 miles and many of them are well over the 200-thousand miles,” said Chief Kral.

Council members also saw the dollar figures to fund the shot spotter program already in operation as federal funds through the American Rescue Plan Act or ARPA will pay for a third system.

“The additional shot spotter area is going to be for the entire east side of Toledo and that’s going to be in addition and that’s going to be through ARPA funds and that will increase Toledo’s footprint, if you will, for ShotSpotter to 12 square miles which is really big for a city our size,” said Chief Kral.

As council members crunch those budget numbers some did not see specific lines referring to community policing efforts and specific places where dollars will be spent. Chief Kral says community policing efforts are in there, just mixed into the larger budget areas but not broken down line by line. The chief says certainly community policing is something that will be part of 2022.

