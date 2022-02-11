Traffic
103 m.p.h. chase in Ottawa Co. leads to 5 teens in custody, assault weapon found

Antwan B. Dawson
Antwan B. Dawson(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 8:41 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Law enforcement officials in Ottawa County found an assault weapon after going on a high speed chase on S.R. 2 Thursday night.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy on patrol near Stange Rd. just before midnight clocked a vehicle heading the other way at 103 m.p.h.

When the deputy first attempted to pull the vehicle over, it sped off, even turning off its lights while it fled.

Other units with the Sheriff’s Office and Ohio State Highway Patrol joined the pursuit, and spike strips were deployed to disable the vehicle.

The vehicle stopped near the intersection with S.R. 163W, with five occupants attempting to run away. Three 16-year-old females were apprehended, along with Deaisha Gray, 19, and Antwan B. Dawson, 18, both of Southfield, Michigan.

The minors were released to their parents with charges pending.

Gray is charged with obstruction, while Dawson, the driver, faces charges of speeding, fleeing from police, driving under suspension and receiving stolen property in relation to the gun.

The Sheriff’s Office believes the vehicle was taken from a Detroit area holding lot

