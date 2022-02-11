Car thieves steal truck with a new born baby in the back seat

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A thief made off with a running vehicle parked at a Speedway gas station, with a baby inside.

The 28-year-old father had his 4-month-old daughter in the back seat while he went inside the 7-Eleven on Eleanor and Lewis.

The thieves dropped the baby off in its car seat at the door of a Speedway gas station.

Toledo Police released body cam footage from the recovery of the baby.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.