Car thieves steal truck with a new born baby in the back seat
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 9:12 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A thief made off with a running vehicle parked at a Speedway gas station, with a baby inside.
The 28-year-old father had his 4-month-old daughter in the back seat while he went inside the 7-Eleven on Eleanor and Lewis.
The thieves dropped the baby off in its car seat at the door of a Speedway gas station.
Toledo Police released body cam footage from the recovery of the baby.
