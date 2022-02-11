Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Community celebrates woman’s 104th birthday with drive-thru parade

Happy 104th, Lola Bunn!
By WBRC Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRONDALE, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) – A town in Alabama came together to celebrate Lola White Bunn’s 104th birthday with a drive-thru parade Thursday.

Bunn was married 53 years and has four daughters, according to WBRC.

She is a self-proclaimed “apple girl” – referring to the phone and computer brand, not the fruit. Bunn is on Facebook and reads the Bible on an iPad.

“I owe it all to God,” she says when people ask what they can do to follow in her path. She also said to do what’s right and live life to the fullest.

Bunn is an avid Bridge player and has been to the same church for the past century.

Copyright 2022 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Protestors show their support for the Freedom Convoy of truck drivers who are making their way...
Attempting to SWAT police in Canada’s capitol during trucker protest, suspect mistakenly called... Ottawa, Ohio
Troopers tried to catch the driver of a suspected stolen U-Haul van, but deemed the pursuit too...
U-Haul chase through Toledo area ends outside Elkhart, Indiana
Findlay Police are searching for the owner of a stolen package filled with Christmas gifts.
Alleged pizza delivery car thief released after police chase, arrest
One Afghan evacuee in Toledo says US Together has done little to help the dozens who came here...
Afghan evacuees say Toledo organization is letting them down
Teen will be tried as adult in East Toledo double homicide

Latest News

A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
US ramps up Ukraine warning, says Russia may invade in days
Crypto companies make a splash, the stars come out, and Super Bowl ads fetch record dollars....
Super Bowl ads look toward the future — and the past
Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
Canadian authorities turn up the pressure on protesters
A newborn was delivered by a restaurant owner alongside a downtown Miami roadway.
Baby delivered on Miami roadside with help of restaurant owner
The business mogul has nearly $10 million total riding on the Bengals.
‘Mattress Mack’ places biggest legal sports bet in history on Bengals Super Bowl win