February 11th Weather Forecast

Cold Weekend, Rain & Warmth Next Week
By Ross Ellet
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 5:35 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A burst of morning snow is likely northwest of US 24 with up to 1″ of snow possible. Snow will change to rain through the day today. Cold and flurries return tonight. Highs on both Saturday and Sunday will be around 20 degrees with flurries possible. Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the 20s. Temperatures will jump into the 40s and low 50s Wednesday and Thursday with rain becoming likely on Thursday. There is a chance for a wintry mix northwest Thursday night.

