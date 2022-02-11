Lucas County Sheriff’s Office sends valentine to a fugitive

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office is going unorthodox in its pursuit of a fugitive wanted by multiple jurisdictions. With the holiday around the corner, they’re sending out a Valentine.

The Sheriff’s Office Facebook page posted the Valentine for Timothy Gantt, who is wanted by their department for Burglary and Obstructing Justice. Gantt also has outstanding warrants in Toledo, Oregon, Perrysburg, and Northwood for charges including theft, larceny, robbery, and breaking and entering.

The post has garnered a fairly large response on social media, many praising their creativity.

Anyone who has seen Gantt or who knows his whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.