Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Lucas County Sheriff’s Office sends valentine to a fugitive

The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office is going unorthodox in its pursuit of a fugitive wanted by...
The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office is going unorthodox in its pursuit of a fugitive wanted by multiple jurisdictions.(Lucas County Sheriff's Office)
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office is going unorthodox in its pursuit of a fugitive wanted by multiple jurisdictions. With the holiday around the corner, they’re sending out a Valentine.

The Sheriff’s Office Facebook page posted the Valentine for Timothy Gantt, who is wanted by their department for Burglary and Obstructing Justice. Gantt also has outstanding warrants in Toledo, Oregon, Perrysburg, and Northwood for charges including theft, larceny, robbery, and breaking and entering.

The post has garnered a fairly large response on social media, many praising their creativity.

Anyone who has seen Gantt or who knows his whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Protestors show their support for the Freedom Convoy of truck drivers who are making their way...
Attempting to SWAT police in Canada’s capitol during trucker protest, suspect mistakenly called... Ottawa, Ohio
Troopers tried to catch the driver of a suspected stolen U-Haul van, but deemed the pursuit too...
U-Haul chase through Toledo area ends outside Elkhart, Indiana
One Afghan evacuee in Toledo says US Together has done little to help the dozens who came here...
Afghan evacuees say Toledo organization is letting them down
Findlay Police are searching for the owner of a stolen package filled with Christmas gifts.
Alleged pizza delivery car thief released after police chase, arrest
Teen will be tried as adult in East Toledo double homicide

Latest News

Putting the snow to good use in the metroparks
The director of US Together Toledo is refuting claims that the organization isn't providing...
US Together fires back against neglect of mission accusations
US Together Toledo director fires back at claims
Proceeds from the Who Dey pizzas from PizzAroma will go to the Under One Roof Food Pantry in...
Who Dey pizzas support Cincinnati Bengals and local food pantry