Neighborhood Nuisance: Residents on Bigelow in Toledo want something done about the “dirty” street

By Willie Daniely III
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 10:56 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Bigelow Street in Toledo is tucked right next to Freeway. Residents are complaining that the street is constantly dirty.

One concerned resident says she has asked the city for years, but all her complaints have fallen on deaf ears. “If the city would come down through here and just look and see. Once that snow is gone, all that garbage is underneath there. It’s just crazy that it looks like your going down a back ally somewhere. "

She says that because the street is not zoned for parking, residents park wherever they like, preventing city vehicles from cleaning. “Larger vehicles, city trucks, street sweepers emergency vehicles, fire trucks can’t get through there because it’s parking on both sides of the street and people don’t use their driveways.”

She says that her garbage has gone uncollected before all because the drivers have no way to make it down the street. Following last week’s winter weather, the street remains unplowed. “I do know that some of the neighbors, they are very upset that they cannot get off the block to go to work... I know I’m not the only one it happens to, this is not the only street this happens to, but with the way this street is set up and the way the wind blows, you drift and it’s very hard to get out.”

The City of Toledo was made aware of the complaints from residents. And while they do not have a solution yet, they are working to find one.

If you have a neighborhood nuisance in your community, send an email to willie.daniely@13abc.com.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

