Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Ohio store clerk attacked with machete, police say

Store worker attacked with machete
Store worker attacked with machete(woio)
By Brian Koster and WOIO News Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 11:34 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A store employee was attacked with a machete after trying to stop a shoplifter Thursday night.

The attack happened around 6:45 pm at Moon’s Food Store located at Detroit Avenue and Bunts Road.

A store employee told 19 News that the suspect was trying to steal a cookie when his co-worker confronted the man outside the store; that’s when he was attacked.

The suspect is in custody, according to police.

The employee was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2022 WOIO/Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harvey "Scooter" McDougle was found dead in his home on February 8, 2022.
Harvey “Scooter” McDougle dies at 37
Teen will be tried as adult in East Toledo double homicide
Protestors show their support for the Freedom Convoy of truck drivers who are making their way...
Attempting to SWAT police in Canada’s capitol during trucker protest, suspect mistakenly called... Ottawa, Ohio
The families of two teens killed in a crash are speaking out for the first time.
Loved ones remember teenagers killed in Ottawa County crash
A semi crashed into an ODOT patching crew Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Fayette County, Ohio.
ODOT: Plow hit by semi in central Ohio is a reminder to move over, slow down

Latest News

Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
US urges Canada to use federal powers to end bridge blockade
Troopers tried to catch the driver of a suspected stolen U-Haul van, but deemed the pursuit too...
U-Haul chase through Toledo area ends outside Elkhart, Indiana
Pursuit of a suspected stolen U-Haul van along I-475 sent officers from multiple agencies on a...
U-Haul chase through Toledo area ends outside Elkhart, Indiana
The jail is having to look to other counties to house inmates.
Hancock County Jail at capacity