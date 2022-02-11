Traffic
Restaurant owner helps deliver baby on Miami roadside

By Christian De La Rosa
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MIAMI (WPLG) - A restaurant owner was on her way to work when she stopped to make a special roadside delivery.

Stela Niznik was driving to her Chicken and the Egg restaurant after she left yoga class when she saw a woman in desperate need of help.

“Usually we set an intention, and I told myself my intention was to do something good for someone today,” Niznik said.

Her intentions would be put to good use driving through downtown Miami when she came across a car parked in the middle of the street.

“The woman was pregnant and wearing a dress, and I could see blood all over her legs,” Niznik said.

Niznik quickly pulled over and called 911. She had her yoga mat, and the operator asked her to use it and follow her instructions.

“So, I look, I’m like, ‘Well, I, I see the head. I see the baby’s head and the hair,’” Niznik recalled. “She said ‘OK, now I need you to take a deep breath, and I need you to stay calm. You need to deliver this baby right now.’ I’m on the phone, I’m like, ‘What?’ My first thought was, I didn’t even sanitize my hands!”

She proceeded to deliver the baby on a downtown roadside curb.

“I’m pushing with one hand, and with the other hand I just started slapping her legs, yelling at her like crazy, I’m like, ‘Come on mom! You got this. Just keep on pushing, push!’” Niznik said. “And then eventually the baby just perfectly landed in my hands.”

A newborn was delivered by a restaurant owner alongside a downtown Miami roadway.
The healthy baby girl was delivered by a well-intentioned stranger who chose to stop.

The newborn’s father, who recently arrived from Haiti, said no one else stopped to help except for Niznik. He said he didn’t have words to describe how thankful he was.

“We don’t stop often enough,” Niznik said. “That could’ve probably turned out totally different.”

The mother and newborn made it to the hospital soon after, and both are in good health.

Copyright 2022 WPLG via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

