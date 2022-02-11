U-Haul chase through Toledo area ends outside Elkhart, Indiana

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - A pursuit of a suspected stolen U-Haul van along I-475 sent officers from multiple agencies on a chase from the interstate to Airport Highway.

It happened the evening of Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. Dashcam from Ohio State Highway Patrol shows troopers terminating the pursuit after it was deemed unsafe due to excessive speeds and heavy traffic, including stoplights.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol alerted their counterparts in Indiana who took up the pursuit just after 9 p.m. on a toll road at the 90 mile marker. According to Indiana State Police, the driver again fled police when they tried to perform a stop and troopers deployed stop sticks which took out both driver’s side tires and one passenger side tire.

“The driver of the U-Haul continued to flee while driving on three rims and throwing sparks from the vehicle,” according to a release from the ISP. “The U-Haul eventually lost a rear rim on the left side but continued to flee with the rear axle dragging on the left side.”

Eventually, he couldn’t continue the pursuit and troopers took the suspect into custody. He was transferred from a hospital to the Elkhart County Jail on Feb. 10, 2022. Full news release below.

