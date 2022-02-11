US Together fires back against neglect of mission accusations

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Chinar is one of 35 Afghan evacuees who are in Toledo following emergency evacuations from Afghanistan when the U.S. pulled its troops out of the country. He like the others fought alongside the U.S. military.

The goal was to bring him and the others here so they could start their lives in the U.S. US Together is in the local organization entrusted with helping them assimilate. Many of them say that hasn’t happened.

“They brought us here, left us here,” says Chinar. “No help and nothing else.”

“Our priority was to make sure that people are in safe housing,” says Nadia Kasvin, the organization’s co-founder who is based out of Columbus. US Together also advertises on its website that it can provide civic and economic integration services. “We are in touch with our clients continuously, we provide the core services that we are charged with providing.”

13abc asked several times through an interpreter if Chinar had been able to access those services. “We can’t get a hold of that person,” he says. “It feels like everyone is lost and they all say together we are going to sort things out. But no it’s all lies.”

Most important is the language barrier. US Together says he’s received just one class so far. “Even if they would have taught us one word a day. It’s been 3 months, I would have learned a lot.”

13abc asked Corine Dehabey, director of the Toledo US Together, how she responds to the charges of neglect. “On the accusation that we haven’t done anything ... they have no proof of that,” she says. “They have an apartment. It’s paid for. The utilities are paid for. They’re healthy.”

“It feels like a jail,” says Chinar. “It’s like sitting here in a jail ... or we would go back and end up in jail.”

