Who Dey pizzas support Cincinnati Bengals and local food pantry

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - From pizza to pantry. On Super Bowl Sunday, there will be a direct connection between the two.

“Huge. Big impact and there’s a lot of need. Especially in the last 2 years with Covid, the need has just gone up and up and up and up,” said Rev. Dr. Paul Board, rector at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Maumee. That’s where you’ll find Under One Roof Food Pantry, which is sponsored by numerous local churches and run by volunteers.

Across town at PizzAroma, the mom and pop shop has a deal this Sunday only: The Who Dey pepperoni pizza in honor of the Cincinnati Bengals. When you buy a Who Dey for $8.00 and donate one extra dollar, all $9.00 from the first 100 pizzas will go to Under One Roof. Every dollar tipped beyond those first 100 will also get donated.

“100% of what you give is going to go towards Under One Roof, and it’s a good thing to be able to be having fun, at the same time recognizing there’s people out there that are struggling,” said Maumee Mayor Rich Carr, who is also a season ticket holder for the Bengals.

The Who Dey pizza even got the thumbs up from Nancy Brown, the wife of the owner of the Bengals. She graduated from Maumee High School. However, even if you’re rooting for the Rams, you can still donate as the community comes together Under One Roof.

